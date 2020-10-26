iPhone 12 – throwback to good design!

The iPhone 12s are out – Yay! What’s new? Its 5G 5G 5G. There’s actually a lot more to the iPhone 12 than just 5G but Apple’s seems to want to capitalize on a network this time more than ever before.

The design of the iPhone 12 is a throwback to the good old days of the iPhone 5. Some say it’s the iPhone 4/4S design but in my opinion, its much like the iPhone 5 – slightly different edge design. The iPhone 4 did not have an aluminium body whereas the iPhone 5 did. Also, the iPhone 12 packs an aluminium frame which makes it

The design similarities also extend with the same thickness (thinness) of the iPhone 5 and the new iPhone 12. Whereas the iPhone 4 and the iPhone 4S were thick (also thicc) phones but not much for the time.

Better screen & improved camera(s)

The major improvement which not everyone may notice is the screen upgrade. The difference between the standard iPhone 11’s display and the iPhone 12’s is considerable. However, it may not be noticeable unless compared side-by-side or when pixel peeped but the overall experience of watching content will be much more enjoyable. The non-Pro models of the iPhone 12 pack OLED display panels with a resolution of 1080p or higher. Previously, it was only the iPhone 11 Pro models that packed OLED panels with higher resolution.

The camera hardware on the iPhone 12 models are also much improved over the previous generation. Starting with this year’s iPhone, all the cameras – including the ultra-wide, the telephoto, and the front camera – are capable of using Night Mode. Apple also claims that the main camera is able to take in 27 percent more light compared to the iPhone 11.

MagSafe is another interesting piece of the iPhone 12. It enables users to connect new magnetic accessories for charging, protection (cases), wallets, etc. We’ll be covering extensively about MagSafe in a separate article.