iPhone 12 vs iPhone 13: Which one to buy?

Apple released its flagship smartphones for this year at its ‘Special Event’ in September. The company launched four variants of the iPhone 13. The previous generation iPhone 12 continues to be sold at a reduced price – effectively at $699 (USD) unlocked.

The major differences between the iPhone 12 and the iPhone 13 lie on the inside. The latest gen iPhone 13 is powered by Apple’s A15 Bionic chip whereas the iPhone 12 is powered by A14 Bionic. The performance difference (improvement) is not drastic but of course the difference will be seen in the long-term.

Longer battery life, faster chip, smaller notch

Apart from the performance, the iPhone 13 has a larger battery resulting in much better battery backup. The difference can be seen on the exterior as well, the iPhone 13 is thicker and heavier compared to the iPhone 12. As a result, the iPhone 13, according to Apple, lasts 2.5 hours longer than the iPhone 12.

The cosmetic difference on the outside between the iPhone 12 and the iPhone 13 has to be the size of the notch. Apple has shrunk the notch on the iPhone 13, just slightly but it’s a welcome change. The company is reportedly planning to do away with the notch in the near future – likely in 2023.

iPhone 13: Longer battery life!

Apple has also introduced new camera capabilities on the iPhone 13. The most hyped and interesting feature has to be ‘Cinematic Video’ which allows users to capture video with the background being blurred similar to how it’s done in the movies. While it’s not perfect, it will allow even ‘novice’ video creators to give their shot at professional videography.

The megapixel count of the camera sensors on the iPhone 13 is the same as the iPhone 12. Apple has stuck to using 12 megapixel as a standard on its phones since the iPhone 6S.

The iPhone 13 starts at $799 (USD) whereas the iPhone 12 starts at $699 (USD).