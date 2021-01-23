iPhone 12 vs iPhone 12 Pro: Shopping guide!

Apple released the iPhone 12 series at its October event ‘Hi Speed’. Of all the four iPhones, the iPhone 12 and the iPhone 12 Pro are very similar. There are some internal differences but on the outside, the cameras and the build of the phones are the only differences.

The regular 6.1” iPhone 12, Apple has used a mixture of aluminium and glass for the body. On the other hand, the 6.1” iPhone 12 Pro has a body made of stainless steel and glass. Since 2018, Apple has differentiated the high-end iPhone with the use of stainless steel.

Camera and Body

The iPhone 12 has two cameras on the back: a 12MP regular wide camera and a 12MP ultra-wide sensor. The more expensive iPhone 12 Pro has three cameras on the back: a 12MP regular wide camera and a 12MP ultra-wide sensor, similar to the iPhone 12 and an additional 12MP telephoto lens. The iPhone 12 Pro also packs a LiDAR sensor which improves photo quality and can be used for augmented reality experiences in supported apps, according to Apple.

On the inside, the iPhone 12 Pro packs 6GB of memory (RAM) whereas the iPhone 12 packs only 4GB of memory (RAM). The iPhone 12 will be good enough for casual use but the iPhone 12 Pro will likely perform better in video-editing softwares, games, and more. Also, the iPhone 12 Pro will likely last long without major performance degradation over the years compared to the standard iPhone 12.

The iPhone 12 starts at $799 whereas the iPhone 12 Pro starts at $999. The iPhone 12 base model packs only 64GB of storage whereas the iPhone 12 Pro base model packs 128GB of storage. Of course, buyers can opt for higher storage – upto 256GB on the iPhone 12 and upto 512GB on the iPhone 12 Pro.