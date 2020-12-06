Apple working on fixing iPhone 12 wireless charging issue

Apple launched its flagship smartphones for 2020 in October – a month later than usual due to development being affected by the covid global pandemic. The iPhone 12 models received positive reviews as iPhones usual do. However, the new models appear to be suffering from problematic wireless charging.

A number of users complained that their Qi certified wireless chargers would stop working altogether on the iPhone. To be more precise, the wireless chargers reportedly work fine for a couple of times but then stop charging the iPhone. The problem, of course, is not with the Qi enabled wireless chargers but with the iPhone 12 models.

Widespread issue, not limited

According to Beebom, the problem is not limited to a small number of users but is “widespread”. Users reportedly face issues charging their iPhone 12 when using wireless charging pads, wireless charging docks, and wireless charging stands. Apple has responded to the issue by saying that it is working on fixing the problem.

iPhone 12 models are premium smartphones and facing issues like the wireless charging in this case can be frustrating. But hopefully, Apple will fix the issue sooner than later – something which the company usually – speedy fixes. The company has released a support document acknowledging the problem people are facing while charging their iPhone 12 using wireless chargers.

The iPhone 12 models are powered by Apple’s latest 5nm chip which also happens to be the first of its kind in the chip industry. This year, the company introduced the iPhone 12 Mini – a new entrant – which offers the same performance as the other flagship but in a smaller form factor.

The new iPhones also feature improved camera systems; the iPhone 12 Pro Max features a LiDAR sensor to improve photography in difficult lighting conditions. The iPhone 12 Mini is the cheapest of the models – starting at $729.