iPhone 12S: TouchID, Improved Cameras, 120Hz Display

Apple is set to unveil its next generation flagship iPhone models in the fall of 2021. The design of the iPhone will be very similar to the current generation iPhone 12; the major differences will be on the inside. The most interesting upcoming feature will be the return of Touch as an in-screen fingerprint reader.

The 2021 flagship iPhone will very likely be named the iPhone 12S – an incremental upgrade over the iPhone 12. Apple is known for reserving new iPhone number for slight or major hardware design changes. However, some release years, the company does not follow the rule – the iPhone 11 for example.

Heavily improved camera system expected

The cameras on the next generation iPhone will reportedly be brand new. While no details have leaked, it would not be surprising if Apple bumps up the megapixel count of its cameras. For years, the company has used the same 12-megapixel count sensors on its iPhone – starting since iPhone 6s. The sensors have changed but the megapixel count has remained the same.

iPhone 12 Pro [Image for representational purpose]

The first year of the new decade could finally see Apple include a higher megapixel camera module on the upcoming iPhones. Every year, the company brings minor or major camera upgrades over the previous generation phones. However, this year could be massive for the cameras – pure speculation.

The most awaited feature on the upcoming iPhone 12S would have to be the high-refresh rate displays. People continue to wait for Apple to use a 90Hz or 120Hz high-refresh rate displays in its iPhones. Android manufacturers have been packing high-refresh rate displays on their phones for 2-3 years now.

CEO Tim Cook at an Apple Event

Apple could hold the iPhone event in September – as usual – this year. Last year, due to supply chain constraints caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the company unveiled its phones in October. However, a new global silicon crunch could affect the launch.