iPhone 13 receives certification from the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC)

The next generation iPhone is months away from release but it has started appearing in regulatory filing by Apple. It is necessary to gain certification from different regulatory bodies around the globe before releasing a product in the market. The same rules apply for the iPhone as well; the process usually begins a lot time before the actual release, to keep everything ready.

A new certification filed by Apple to the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) reveals new iPhone model numbers. In the document, the name of the product is “Smartphone” followed by various model numbers. It is then followed by the software version “iOS 14” which does not make sense.

iOS 15 unveiled at WWDC

Apple usually releases new iPhone models with the next generation iOS software. This year’s iPhone models are expected to ship with iOS 15 which was unveiled at the company’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) keynote. Nonetheless, it’s also possible that Apple is just using iOS 14 on the unreleased iPhone models for testing purposes.

The model numbers listed in the regulatory filing are A2628, A2630, A2634, A2635, A2640, A2643 and A2645. All of the devices are running iOS 14 – the current version of the iPhone software available for use. Apple is expected to launch at least four different models of the iPhone 13, similar to last year.

In 2020, Apple launched the iPhone 12 mini, the iPhone 12, the iPhone 12 Pro, and the iPhone 12 Pro Max. Also, all the phones were powered by the company’s first 5nm chip – the A14 Bionic. It was the iPad Air to first receive the A14 Bionic chip in September and it was followed by the iPhone receiving the same chip treatment.

The upcoming iPhone 13 Pro models are expected to feature 120Hz high refresh rate displays. The regular iPhone 13 models will reportedly continue to use standard 60Hz displays.