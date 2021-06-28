iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro design leaked by Sonny Dickson

Apple is months away from releasing the next generation of its flagship iPhones for the year 2021. However, that does not stop leaksters from releasing unseen images on the internet. Popular in the game, Sonny Dickson, who has leaked several phones and other devices in the past, is now providing a glimpse at the upcoming iPhone 13 range with dummies of the upcoming phone.

The iPhone 13 range is expected to look very similar to the current generation iPhone 12, as Apple does not refresh the design of its phones every year. However, creativebloq.com notes that the images leaked by Sonny Dickson show the edges of the phones to be slightly similar to the iPhone 5 era design with “square-edged” design. The design looks basically similar to the current generation iPhone 12 range.

New design for the camera modules

The camera module on the upcoming flagship iPhone appears to be different. The design of the ‘Pro’ iPhones will likely remain unchanged, as suggested by the leaked images of a dummy. However, the design of the camera module on the regular iPhone 13 and the iPhone 13 mini will be different with the two sensors not vertically aligned as on the iPhone 12 and the iPhone 12 mini.

iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini

A lot of reports in recent times have suggested that Apple is planning to remove the ‘mini’ version of the iPhone from the lineup soon. However, the leaked image of the upcoming iPhone 13 range, suggests that the ‘mini’ iPhone is here to stay for at least another year. It was also reported by some source that the production of the iPhone 12 mini has been brought to a halt, however the authenticity of the report could not be confirmed.

Sonny Dickson notes in the tweet with the image of iPhone 13 dummies attached that the ‘Pro Max’ version looks slightly larger than the current iPhone 12 Pro Max.