Apple releases iPhone 13 with an improved display

Apple released its new flagship iPhone 13 series earlier this month. While many believe that this year’s upgrade is less substantial over the previous year’s, there’s actually a lot to like about the standard iPhone 13.

On the front, the iPhone 13 sports the same 6.1” size display, however the display is now 28% brighter compared to last year’s iPhone 12. The OLED panel on the iPhone 13 can go up to 800 nits of peak brightness whereas the iPhone 12 had a 600 nits peak brightness display panel. As a result, it will be easier to use the iPhone 13 outdoors, especially in direct sunlight.

Rich display with wide colour gamut

The display quality of the iPhone 13 continues to be the same as the iPhone 12. It covers the 78.1% of the DCI-P3 (wide) colour gamut, offering good colour reproduction which makes the display look rich while watching content. Playing back videos shot on the iPhone, viewing images clicked on the iPhone, or even streaming content from services like Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max will look fantastic.

iPhone 13 mini

The regular iPhone 13 and the smaller iPhone 13 mini lack the high refresh rate displays from the iPhone 13 Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro Max. While the 120Hz Pro Motion display on the iPhone 13 Pro series makes them a tad bit more compelling, the iPhone 13 is by no means slow. Of course, users will see differences when the iPhone 13 and the iPhone 13 Pro are compared side to side but for people who have not tried 120Hz displays, the iPhone 13 will feel snappy for them.

The iPhone 13 starts at $829 (USD), the pricing remains similar to last year’s iPhone lineup. The iPhone 13 is a solid smartphone with an improved display but it also offers a lot more over the iPhone 12 such as a larger battery and more. We are covering every single improvement on the iPhone 13 specifically in individual articles, so keep checking iLounge for more information.