iPhone 13 series will pack larger capacity batteries

The upcoming iPhone 13 series will have larger batteries than the current generation iPhone 12 models. According to a noted leakster named ‘L0vetodream’, Apple is planning to add more capacity batteries in all four models of the 2021 flagship iPhone models.

Over the years, Apple has slowly but consistently been improving battery life of its smartphones. The company started by packing larger batteries but in the past has also favoured better battery life by removing features such as 3D Touch. The next generation iPhone models will likely have even better battery backup, the iPhone 12 series is already solid in the battery department except of course the iPhone 12 mini.

Biggest improvement in battery life on iPhone ever

It will be interesting to have a ‘mini’ phone with a solid battery life. The iPhone 13 mini will reportedly pack a 2,406 mAh battery compared to the 2,227 mAh battery. While the difference is not much, it is a noticeable improvement and it could enable the mini iPhone to last longer – till the end of the day.

iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro design leaked by Sonny Dickson

The standard iPhone 13 will reportedly pack a 3,095 mAh battery whereas the current generation iPhone 12 has a 2,815 mAh. The iPhone 13 Pro will also have the same capacity battery as the iPhone 12. The larger screen iPhone 13 Pro Max will reportedly pack a massive 4,352 mAh battery whereas the current generation iPhone 12 Pro Max packs a 3,687 mAh battery.

The biggest jump in battery capacity can be seen in the iPhone 13 Pro Max. It will very likely be on the best devices to be in the market later this fall. The famous leakster Sonny Dickson had released pictures of iPhone 13 series dummy pieces and noted that the iPhone 13 Pro Max seemed larger than the current generation iPhone 12 Pro Max.