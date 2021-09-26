iPhone 13: Longer battery life!

Earlier this month, Apple released the iPhone 13 series which offers internal hardware improvements that make the device absolutely perfect. While the company has also shrunk the notch, as a visual change, internal updates are more drastic like the bigger battery, brighter display, and more.

I have already written at length about the new display on the iPhone 13 here. In this article, I will focus completely on the battery improvements on the iPhone 13 over the iPhone 12. The most basic change is the bigger physical battery – the iPhone 13 has a 3,240 mAh battery whereas the iPhone 12 had a 2,815 mAh battery.

Thicker and heavier; unchanged charging speed

Apple says that the iPhone 13 will last for two and half hours longer compared to the previous generation iPhone 12. The larger battery inside the iPhone 13 easily translates to longer running of the device. The change is evident as the new iPhone is thicker and heavier.

The iPhone 13 is 7.45mm thick whereas the iPhone 12 was 7.4mm thick – not a major difference but a very subtle change. However, the difference in weight can be felt, as the iPhone 13 is 10g heavier at 174g compared to the iPhone 12 which weighs 164g.

The iPhone 13 still supports the same 20W fast charging similar to the previous generation iPhone 12. According to the charging test done by GSMArena, the iPhone 13 took 89 minutes (1hr 29mins) to charge fully to 100%. The iPhone 12 took 90 minutes (1hr 30mins) to charge fully to 100%. The difference in charging time taken is basically nil; the iPhone 13 took just one minute less to charge fully, however, that can be ignored.

The iPhone 13 can be charged using a Power Delivery (PD) charger. As tested by GSMArena using a 30W PD charger, the iPhone 13 could reach peak at 21W.