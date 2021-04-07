iPhone 13 Mock-Up model shows different speaker location and smaller notch

A 3D-printed mock-up of the iPhone 13 revealed online shows us what Apple could be aiming for in the development of the next flagship smartphone model.

The 3D mock-up reveals a smaller notch due to the shrunk TrueDepth sensor, as well as a smaller size with the top speaker being moved to the side of the display panel. The 3D-printed dummy was said to represent ‘iPhone 13 Pro’ and supplied by ‘Alibaba’, according to Macotakara.

The notch size width drops from 34.83 to 26.8mm while the height is extended from 5.3 to 5.35mm. It’s also believed that the shooting illuminator and IR camera will be moved to the notch, while the main camera may be moved from the notch’s right to the left.

In March, rumors for the iPhone 13 surfaced with details of a tri-glass panel. Furthermore, it’s speculated that the model will have new colors and fingerprint-minimizing finishes and a redesigned rear camera.