iPhone 13 “Pro” models to feature 120Hz ProMotion display

It’s just been two months since the release of the iPhone 12 models and talks about the next generation have already begun. A new report obtained by Gizmo China, suggests that only the “Pro” models of the 2021 flagship iPhone (13?) will have the 120Hz high-refresh rate display.

The whole smartphone industry has been raving about the 90Hz and 120Hz high-refresh rate displays which offer a smoother touch experience. It does not change the touch sampling but tasks like scrolling and general animations look much more smoother compared to the current standard of 60Hz displays.

2021 for ProMotion iPhones

Earlier this year, it was reported that the iPhone 12 models will feature high-refresh displays. However, it was later reported that Apple was planning to not pack a 120Hz display as it consumes a lot of power as the company was already introducing 5G with its new phones which also consume a lot of power. So the focus has shifted to the next iPhone which very likely will pack a high-refresh display.

According to the report obtained by Gizmo China, “at least” two of the iPhone 13 models will feature a high-refresh rate 120Hz display. The report also adds that Apple will use Samsung’s display in the iPhone 13 Pro Max and also on the iPhone 13 Mini. It’s unclear whether the “Mini” will be a “Pro” model next year. The other models will reportedly use LG’s OLED panels.

The report also does go on to suggest that only the iPhone 13 Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro Max will feature the 120Hz high-refresh rate display. Apple already uses a 120Hz display on the iPad Pro and it has been since 2018. The company calls the display technology “ProMotion”.

The standard iPhone 13 and the iPhone 13 mini will reportedly use LTPS (Low Temperature PolySilicon) display panels.