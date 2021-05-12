iPhone 13 models to be thicker and have thicker camera bumps

Apple’s next generation flagship iPhones will reportedly be slightly thicker compared to the current generation iPhone 12 models, according to MacRumours. The camera bump on the phone will also be larger and thicker than the current iPhone models. However, as the camera bump will be thicker, the lenses will reportedly protrude less as a result which is a good move in terms of keeping the lenses clean and less prone to breaking.

According to the schematics obtained by MacRumours, the iPhone 13 and the iPhone 13 Pro models will feature a slightly thicker body. The next generation flagship iPhones will reportedly measure 7.57mm; the current generation iPhone 12 models measure 7.4mm. If compared, the iPhone 13 is expected to be thicker by 1.7mm which is not much but if true, it will be noticeable.

New improved camera hardware expected

The iPhone 13 will reportedly have a camera bump which will measure 2.51mm. The current generation iPhone 12 and the iPhone 12 Pro have a camera bump which measure somewhere between 1.5mm and 1.7mm. The “Pro” model of the upcoming iPhone model will be 3.65mm thick – a major increase in thickness compared to the current generation iPhone.

iPhone 13 thickness

MacRumours notes that the camera bumps on phones are getting thicker, so as to keep the lens from protruding. As a result, the lens will be much protected compared to having the lens protrude instead. Apple is reportedly making the camera bump on the upcoming iPhone be similar to the camera bump found on the 2020 and the 2021 iPad Pro models which have thick camera bumps. As a result, the lens on the iPad Pro models do not protrude much.

The size of the camera bump is also reportedly set to change on the iPhone 13 models. The upcoming iPhone 13 models will have a square camera bump measuring 29mm by 29mm whereas the current generation iPhone 12 models have a camera bump which measures 28mm by 30mm.