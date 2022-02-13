iPhone 13’s benchmarks are higher than Samsung’s Galaxy S22

PCMag recently conducted a benchmark test for the iPhone 13 and compared it with the performance of Samsung’s newly launched Galaxy S22.

The Geekbench 5 test showed that the iPhone 13 Pro Max achieved a multicore score of 4,647 with its A15 chip, while the S22 Ultra had a 3,433 score with its Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip. A separate test was conducted for the S22 with Exynos 2200 chip, and it achieved a score of mid-3k, which meant that the iPhone 13 is significantly faster in the CPU department.

The publication also ran a machine learning performance test and found that the iPhone 13 Pro max had a 948 score, while the S22 Ultra had a 448 score. Benchmark comparisons were also shown for other smartphones like the Google Pixel 6 and the Galaxy S21 Ultra.

Apple is getting ready to unveil its next iPhone lineup this year.