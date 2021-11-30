iPhone 14 may ditch the notch; faster charging speed

The notch on the iPhone 13 series is smaller compared to the previous generation models. While the rest of the smartphone industry has moved to punch-hole or under the display camera sensors, Apple continues to stick to a notch. The company does have a reason: the notch accommodates the FaceID (facial recognition) sensors whereas Android smartphones do not use such sensors.

Several rumours have suggested that next year’s flagship iPhone will not have a notch. While it is too early to report anything concrete, it is possible as the design of the iPhone has not changed much in a while. But on the other hand, Apple has introduced the notch design on the MacBook Pro laptops, so it seems unlikely that the company will remove the notch from the iPhone.

Radical changes are expected

The upcoming iPhone 14 in 2022 could bring many new features in terms of functionality and also a slightly refreshed design. The charging speed of the iPhones has not changed drastically over the year, so it is likely that a faster charging speed will be introduced next year. All the iPhone 14 models will likely have 120Hz ProMotion displays whereas only the iPhone 13 Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro Max have the faster refresh rate displays.

It has almost been rumoured that the 2022 flagship iPhone could be the first phone from Apple to not have a charging port. The iPhone maker introduced MagSafe for iPhone in 2020 with the iPhone 12. While the wireless charging technology has not picked up pace, as similar to say the AirPods but the future of charging is wireless for sure. Apple is expected to try to push users to a completely wireless charging experience.

Apple is known for pushing radical changes in the market, something that other companies pick-up and mostly always follow.