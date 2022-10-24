Apple starts manufacturing iPhone 14 in India, reducing reliance on China

Apple has begun assembling the latest iPhone 14 (non Pro) series in India, the company reported earlier this week. It is a sign of more importance being given to the Indian market and manufacturing. India is already the second largest smartphone market in the world, with more growth predicted by analysts. The iPhone maker reportedly wishes to tap the growing market.

The new iPhone 14 is being manufactured at the Sriperumbudur facility near Chennai. Apple’s global partner Foxconn is manufacturing the iPhone 14 at the production plant in India. The ‘Made in India’ iPhone 14 models have not yet begun selling in the country but will reportedly go on sale later this year.

iPhone 14 series lineup

“India’s iPhone supply chain has historically supplied only legacy models. Interestingly, Apple has requested that EMS vendors manufacture iPhone 14/14 Plus models in India in 4Q22, within two to three months of the start of production in Mainland China,” according to a report by JP Morgan analysts. The much shorter interval implies the increasing importance of India production and likely higher iPhone allocations to India manufacturing in the future.”

A major shift in the production timelines

According to TechCrunch, an Apple spokesperson said, “We’re excited to be manufacturing iPhone 14 in India.” Apple first began assembling iPhones in India back in 2017 but it has always been the older generation iPhones. This year marks the change in the production pattern with the company beginning manufacturing of the latest iPhone within months of the global release.

“We believe Apple only produces iPhone 14/14 Plus models in India now due to the more complex camera module alignment of the iPhone Pro series (done by EMS vendors) and higher local market demand for the iPhone 14 series (tax savings). We expect the volume to start small in 4Q22 (~1M units per month, or 5% of total iPhone volume).”