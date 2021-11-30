iPhone 14 could be portless; charge only through MagSafe

The next flagship iPhone series will launch sometime in September 2022. The iPhone 14 might not have a charging port, as the company has been rumoured to be working on a completely portless iPhone. The wireless charging system MagSafe continues to gain momentum.

Apple removed the 3.5mm headphone jack from the iPhone in 2016. The iPhone 7 was the first iPhone to not have a headphone jack. The company pushed its wireless earbuds AirPods, as a result. Similarly, the iPhone maker is expected to remove the charging port from the iPhone soon and have MagSafe as the only option to charge the device.

Faster charging speed is expected

At the moment, the MagSafe charger for the iPhone 13 caps at 15W. The industry standard for charging speed is much higher and Apple needs to work on upping the charging speed of its MagSafe wireless charger. While MagSafe offers convenience, it does not provide the same charging speed as the wired Lighting cable which can charge at 20W.

Apple has also been reported to be working on a new AirPower like charger. The company initially announced the product in 2017, alongside the iPhone X but it never launched the product. It was reported in 2019, that the AirPower project had been completely scrapped due to technical limitations.

AirPower was supposed to be a multi-charging wireless pad that would allow devices such as iPhone, Apple Watch, and more to be charged at the same time. It was a wonderful project but creating such a wireless charging pad is not easy. Nonetheless, the iPhone maker is once again reportedly working on getting such a product to the market.

The iPhone 14 might also have higher resolution camera sensors. The megapixel count of the iPhone camera has been stuck at 12MP since the iPhone 6S. Higher resolution camera sensors could result in sharper images being clicked from the iPhone’s camera.