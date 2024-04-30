News

iPhone 15: Should you get the Pro for $200 extra?

By Abhay Ram
Apple released the iPhone 15 series last year – bridging the gap between the standard and the Pro series ever further. The standard iPhone 15 is a fantastic phone – solid battery life, great camera, bright and sharp screen, and now USB-C, along with more features. The iPhone 15 Pro does stand out with its high refresh rate display and a telephoto lens but the differences are minor.

If you don’t need a zoom lens camera and find the iPhone 15 display to be smooth enough, get the iPhone 15 and save $200 (USD). The iPhone 15 Pro is a solid phone – you get much sharper photos when you zoom-in and much smoother screen animations. It is true that once you start using a high refresh rate display, it is difficult to go back to a standard refresh rate display.

Faster display, more camera, faster charging

The iPhone 15 is equipped with a standard 60Hz display whereas the iPhone 15 Pro sports a faster 120Hz display. As a result, scrolling, gaming, and general UI feels more fluid and responsive on the iPhone 15 Pro. The overall experience of using a phone is definitely more enhanced on the iPhone 15 Pro.

iPhone 15 Pro Max First Thoughts and Analysis

iPhones have always had one of the best smartphone cameras. The same continues with the iPhone 15 series with the shooter clicking crisp and almost true to life photos. If you like the iPhone camera tone, you will appreciate the camera but if you like the Google Pixel’s sharper pictures, you may not like it so much. Of course, photo tone and colors are a subjective feature which differs from person-to-person.

The iPhone 15 supports 20W wired charging whereas the iPhone 15 Pro supports 23W wired charging and the iPhone 15 Pro Max supports 27W wired (peak) charging. Both the standard and Pro iPhone 15 models support 15W wireless charging through MagSafe. 

