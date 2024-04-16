News

iPhone 16 Pro design leaked: Larger screen, new button, improved camera

By Abhay Ram
iPhone 16 Pro

Apple is set to release the iPhone 16 series later this year at its September ‘Special Event’. The design of the iPhone has not largely changed since iPhone 12, continuing through the current iPhone 15. The minor changes over the years have been the introduction of the shrinking of the notch and the  introduction of ‘Action Button’ on the iPhone 15 Pro series.

The upcoming iPhone 16 series is reportedly set to feature a “Capture Button” below the power button. It will reportedly be a capacitive button which can be used as a camera shutter button, along with other controls such as adjusting focus and zoom levels. The introduction of such a button will be welcomed by all, including casual and professional photographers.

iPhone 16 Pro

Larger body resulting in larger screen

The Action Button launched on the iPhone 15 Pro series last year will reportedly continue to be on the iPhone 16 series. However, the button will be slightly larger on the upcoming iPhone series – likely to allow easier access. Many iPhone 15 Pro users have said that while the Action Button is useful, it is difficult to easily reach due to its placement at the left-top.

iPhone 16 Pro render [91mobiles]
iPhone 16 Pro render [91mobiles]

The screen size of the iPhone 16 Pro is being discussed at large by netizens, including different reports from the rumor mill. According to the CAD renders leaked by 91mobiles, the iPhone 16 Pro will measure 149.6×71.4×8.4mm with a 6.1” screen. However, the leaked dimensions suggest that the iPhone 16 Pro will be wider, taller, and thicker. As a result, certain Apple blogs suggest that the iPhone 16 Pro will feature a slightly larger 6.3” display compared to the 6.1” display on the current iPhone 15 Pro.

On the back, the iPhone 16 Pro will reportedly feature a 5X tetra prism telephoto camera lens which is currently available only on the larger iPhone 15 Pro Max. Also, the iPhone 16 Pro will feature a larger battery compared to the iPhone 15 Pro. 

