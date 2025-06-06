iPhone 17 May Have 50W Wireless Charging

Recent regulatory filings reveal that the iPhone 17 might have Qi 2.2 wireless charging support.

The filings on the NCC certification website in Taiwan show that Apple may be poised to introduce the Qi 2.2 wireless charging standard. The update builds on Qi 2.1 and offers faster wireless charging speeds. Apple has submitted two charger models, namely A3502 and A3503, with the Qi 2.2 standard. Images show the white puck and braided cables in 1 and 2 meter lengths. The most noteworthy change is the charging speed- Qi 2.2 can now produce up to 50 watts of output with the right charger.

Aside from the faster charging speed, the latest Qi standard offers better efficiency and magnetic alignment, as well as backward compatibility. Apple has not made any official announcement as to the accessory, but we can expect it to come this year.