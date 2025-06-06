iPhoneiPhone AccessoriesNews

iPhone 17 May Have 50W Wireless Charging

By Samantha Wiley
iPhone 17 May Have 50W Wireless Charging

Recent regulatory filings reveal that the iPhone 17 might have Qi 2.2 wireless charging support.

Advertisements

The filings on the NCC certification website in Taiwan show that Apple may be poised to introduce the Qi 2.2 wireless charging standard. The update builds on Qi 2.1 and offers faster wireless charging speeds. Apple has submitted two charger models, namely A3502 and A3503, with the Qi 2.2 standard. Images show the white puck and braided cables in 1 and 2 meter lengths. The most noteworthy change is the charging speed- Qi 2.2 can now produce up to 50 watts of output with the right charger.

iPhone 17 May Have 50W Wireless Charging

Aside from the faster charging speed, the latest Qi standard offers better efficiency and magnetic alignment, as well as backward compatibility. Apple has not made any official announcement as to the accessory, but we can expect it to come this year.

Advertisements

Latest News
ChatGPT Integration with Google Business Suite Launches
ChatGPT Integration with Google Business Suite Launches
1 Min Read
New Features Arriving for AirPods via macOS 26 and iOS 26
New Features Arriving for AirPods via macOS 26 and iOS 26
1 Min Read
The Apple Watch Series 10 42mm GPS is $100 Off
The Apple Watch Series 10 42mm GPS is $100 Off
1 Min Read
Auto Translate and Polls Might Debut on iOS 26 Messages
Auto Translate and Polls Might Debut on iOS 26 Messages
1 Min Read
iPhone Fold and iPhone 18 Pro May Have A20 Chips
iPhone Fold and iPhone 18 Pro May Have A20 Chips
1 Min Read
WhatsApp Ends Compatibility with Old iPhone Models
WhatsApp Ends Compatibility with Old iPhone Models
1 Min Read
The 13-inch M4 MacBook Air 512GB is $197 Off
The 13-inch M4 MacBook Air 512GB is $197 Off
1 Min Read
New ‘Sleek Peek’ Page Appears Prior to WWDC
New ‘Sleek Peek’ Page Appears Prior to WWDC
1 Min Read
Apple Testing New LLMs
Apple Testing New LLMs
1 Min Read
Shortcuts App to Gain Apple Intelligence
Shortcuts App to Gain Apple Intelligence
1 Min Read
M4 Mac mini 256GB
The M4 Mac mini 256GB is $76 Off
1 Min Read
15-inch M4 MacBook Air
The 15-inch M4 MacBook Air 256GB is $162 Off
1 Min Read
Lost your password?