iPhone 17 series to sport an all-new design

By Abhay Ram
Apple’s upcoming iPhone 17 series will offer a fresh design language, since the iPhone X. In recent years, the iPhone has gone through yearly minor upgrades, such as from curved edges to square edges and camera modules being rearranged. However, 2025 will reportedly see the iPhone series with a Pixel-like design on the back. 

The leaked photos show a horizontal row of camera modules on the back of the purported iPhone 17 Pro. Apple would be moving away from its years-old squared camera bump to an horizontal camera array setup. Also, it would mark the iPhone moving away from the 3D glass module to an all-aluminium camera bump.

Based on the leaked iPhone 17 Pro’s frame photos, many Twitteratis have designed renders and the general reactions are positive. However, the renders and leaked images of products are never entirely accurate.

Jony Ive’s favorite Aluminium makes a return

The leaked images suggest that the iPhone 17 Pro’s back will be divided into two parts – the camera module and the wireless charging module area. According to The Information, the bottom half of the iPhone 17 Pro will be glass to enable wireless charging.

It is unclear whether the iPhone’s camera layout is being changed for practical reasons or for purely aesthetic reasons. Prior to the iPhone 16 series release, it was rumoured that the upcoming iPhones will have horizontal camera layout to enable spatial video across all the lenses. However, the rumours were proved false with the iPhone 16 series release with spatial video support.

The iPhone is definitely due for a design refresh. The non-Pro iPhone 16 series is an almost all-rounder phone with the lack of a faster 120Hz refresh rate display. The iPhone 17 lineup might have 120Hz refresh rate displays across the board. 

Apple will likely release the iPhone 17 series in September 2025 – sticking to its annual release schedule.  

