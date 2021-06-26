iPhone 5S changed the smartphone industry

Apple released the iPhone 5S in 2013, it was the first phone from the company to support 64-bit architecture. The A7 chip in the phone was a performance monster – considered to have been one of the best chips in the market at the time. While the exterior was largely the same, the iPhone 5S brought many new under the hood changes that paved a new way for the iPhone.

Of course, the most important was the 64-bit architecture which allowed developers to create new classes of apps that would be much improved. The jump from 32-bit to 64-bit took some time for developers to optimize their apps to use the raw power of the new architecture. However, in no time, most apps were updated to be 64-bit supported and in 2017, Apple dropped the support for apps with older 32-bit architecture.

TouchID was one of the most loved features

The iPhone 5S also introduced fingerprint reading technology to the world with TouchID. It was the first phone to bring the technology to a mass market and it worked flawlessly without any issues, considering that the iPhone 5S was the first generation iPhone with TouchID. Since then, Apple has moved onto FaceID on the flagship iPhones but it continues to use TouchID on budget iPhone and iPads, and Mac computers.

In 2013, the smartphone industry was moving towards large phones and the iPhone 5S was not liked by some because of its smaller 4” screen. While other smartphone makers were making large 5” phones, Apple was playing it slow with the 4” screen it had introduced on the iPhone 5. However, Apple would jump to larger screen size iPhones in 2014.

The iPhone 5S was a truly revolutionary phone with fantastic hardware on the inside, industrial design on the outside, and features such as TouchID for people to enjoy.