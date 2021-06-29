iPhone 6: The experimental phone of 2014

Apple unveiled the iPhone 6 in 2014, it was the first phone from the company to feature a large screen, bringing it in line with offerings from other smartphone manufacturers. While it was new from the outside, it was mostly the same on the inside as the previous generation iPhone (5S).

The iPhone 6 featured a curved design moving away from the chamfered edges of the iPhone 5 and even the iPhone 4’s flat design. Most people did not appreciate the change but it made sense to have curved edges which would be easier while holding. However, Apple has once again moved to flat design and chamfered edges with the 2021 iPhone 12.

Different on the outside, Same on the inside

On the inside, the iPhone 6 featured Apple’s A8 chip which was the second 64-bit architecture chip after the A7 chip on the iPhone 5S. The performance difference between the generations was not much, it was more of a subtle update over the A7 chip. However, the A7 was a 28nm chip whereas the A8 was a 20nm chip which meant that the A8 was much more efficient in terms of power usage.

iPhone 6S event

The camera array on the iPhone 6 was largely the same as the previous generation iPhone from 2013. However, as always, Apple did bring some improvements in the camera department on the iPhone 6 over the iPhone 5S. The most important was the addition of Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) to the iPhone 6 Plus, however, it was not available on the regular iPhone 6.

Along with the increase in screen size, the iPhone 6 and the iPhone 6 Plus, as expected, also included larger batteries. As a result, the battery life on the iPhone 6 was slightly better and it was significantly better on the iPhone 6 Plus. While the iPhone 6 was a decent update, the iPhone 6S was the perfect phone by improving upon all the characteristics of the iPhone 6.