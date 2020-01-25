Should you buy a used iPhone 6S or iPhone 7?

Apple released the iPhone 7 in 2016 – it was basically a refreshed iPhone 6S with subtle improvements. It is difficult to see the difference between the iPhone 6S and the iPhone 7 but there are many differences that makes the iPhone 7 a much better option.



The iPhone 7 introduced the haptic feedback home button with the help of Apple’s Taptic Engine. In terms of design, the iPhone 7 ditched the ugly looking network antenna lines on the back of the iPhone for a much subtler looking network antenna lines. Also, the camera bump received a slight design change which actually makes it look much better than that of the iPhone 6S.



There is no doubt that the iPhone 6S had one of the worst battery backups of any iPhone. The iPhone 7 improved the case by a little and it also ditched the 3.5mm headphone jack which helped Apple save some space in the body of the iPhone.



The iPhone 7 also added a new display with support for True Tone technology which automatically changes the color temperature of the display according to the lighting conditions of the room. Also, the back camera on the iPhone 7 takes warmer images compared to iPhone 6S’ dull images and the front camera on the iPhone 7 takes slightly sharper images compared to the iPhone 6S.



The iPhone 7 was the first officially (certified) water resistant iPhone. The larger model of the iPhone 7, the iPhone 7 Plus offered a lot more: an extra camera on the back for enabling bokeh effects and also for taking far-off telephoto shots. The plus models of the iPhones have always offered battery backup and better screen resolutions.



If you are planning to buy a refurbished or pre-owned iPhone 6S or iPhone 7? Don’t think too much and get the iPhone 7, not the iPhone 6S.

