iPhone 8 logic board repair program ends today

The logic board repair program for the iPhone 8 officially ends today after launching in 2018.

Apple launched the repair service in August 2018 with the goal of fixing iPhone 8 models with logic board problems. Those with affected handsets experienced a non-responsive and restarting device.

The Cupertino-based company mentioned that affected models were the ones sold in the US, New Zealand, Macau, Japan, India, Hong Kong and China between September 2017 to March 2018. Apple offered customers a way to see if they were eligible on its official support webpage.

With the program ending it’s now no longer visible on Apple’s repair program list online. It ran for three years, but those who are still experiencing iPhone 8 issues can contact the official Apple support to see what can be done.

The iPhone 8 was released in September 2017 and featured a 4.7 inch Retina IPS display, the A11 chip and iOS 11.