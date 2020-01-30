Apple could manufacture the iPhone 9 in India

Apple reduced the price of the iPhone XR in India by agreeing to assemble the phone in the country. If the company had not complied with the government, it would have had to add import duty fee on the iPhone XR. However, that is not the case yet with the iPhone 11, the iphone 11 Pro & the iPhone 11 Pro Max which continue to sell for an exorbitantly high price.



The Cupertino based company is now reportedly considering releasing the long forgotten iPhone 9 sometime soon. Some of the reports suggest that the iPhone 9 will release in March of 2020, similar to the timing of the iPhone SE’s release in 2016. The device could very well be a successor to the iPhone SE.



The big news however is that some people think that the phone will be “Made in India” to keep the cost of the phone low in the country. The iPhone 9 will very likely be an inexpensive phone when compared to the iPhone 11 and the iPhone 11 Pro. By manufacturing locally, Apple could very well save some money and keep its Indian customers happy.



The specifications of the upcoming iPhone 9 are thought to be as such-



13 processor.

Touch ID.

64GB and 128GB models.

3GB RAM.

U1 chip.

LCD display, from 5.4 inches. (Though other reports suggest 4.7 inches).

Single-lens camera.

Space grey, silver, red.

The design of the iPhone 9 will very likely be similar to that of the iPhone 8 with a huge top and bottom chin. Of course, there will be a home button for those who want to live in nostalgia – TouchID is kind of dead already, FaceID is here to stay for a very long time.



Will you buy the iPhone 9 if it were made in India and sold for a very reasonable price?

