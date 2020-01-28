iPhone 9 with home button to release in March, reports Evan Blass

The last iPhone which had a physical home button was the 2017 iPhone 8 released alongside the iPhone X. Since then, Apple has moved on from making phones with huge bezels and a physical home button. In 2018, the company released the iPhone XS, the iPhone XS Max, and the budget oriented iPhone XR.



However, it appears that Apple has not yet given up on the idea of making iPhones with “home button”. GSMArena, the popular website for tech news, details that it has “seen” reports suggesting a release of the iPhone 9 in March of 2020. It also goes on to say that, the iPhone 9 will have actually have a home button like the iPhone 8.



The current generation iPhones – the iPhone 11, the iPhone 11 Pro, and the iPhone 11 Pro Max – all work on the gesture based navigation system without requiring a physical home button. However, it appears that Apple is planning to keep the “gesture based navigation” system as a premium feature for at least a year to come.



But the leaked reports are controversial as some suggest that the upcoming iPhone 9 will support FaceID. However, if Apple plans to add FaceID then it will very likely get rid of the home button which doubles as the TouchID sensor. Nonetheless, the popular leakster Evan Blass aka evleaks has released information suggesting that the iPhone 9 will actually have a home button.



The leaks and rumours can be daunting to follow in some cases as each could very well have its own “fantasy land” theory. However, we are pretty sure that the iPhone 9 will indeed have a home button and also that it will not use FaceID for authentication purposes. The fact that Evan Blass has leaked information regarding the iPhone 9, makes the story very authentic.

