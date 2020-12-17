Indian iPhone assembly plant suspended

The iPhone assembly plant in India’s Bangalore city has been suspended. The contract manufacturer Wistron reported the same after a group of workers created havoc. The assembly plant workers allege that they were not paid the promised amount while being forced to work overtime.

The Times of India reported the havoc from the site of Wistron’s iPhone assembly plant. “While an engineering graduate was promised Rs 21,000 per month, his/her salary had reduced to Rs 16,000 and, subsequently, to Rs 12,000 in the recent months,” said an employee, to The Times of India. “Non-engineering graduates’ monthly salary had reduced to Rs 8,000. The salary amount being credited to our accounts have been reducing and it was frustrating to see this.”

Apple officials on the ground

On the other hand, Apple also launched an investigation into the matter. The company said, “We have teams on the ground and have immediately launched a detailed investigation at Wistron’s Narasapura facility,” to Reuters. The company is reportedly sending its officials along with auditors to inspect the site.

Wistron did not comment on the workers’ low pay complaints. Instead the company said, “the incident was caused by people of unknown identities from outside who intruded into and damaged its facility with unclear intentions.” The Taiwanese manufacturer also added that it plans to resume its operations soon.

The assembly plant reportedly employs around 15,000 people. Major investments like the Wistron have helped India up its game in the field of assembly and manufacture of electronic goods locally. The central government has been pushing companies to manufacture in India by offering subsidies with its ‘Make In India’ program.

The deputy chief minister of Karnataka CN Ashwathnarayan condemned the destruction workers caused at the assembly plant. He tweeted “We will ensure that all workers’ rights are duly protected and all their dues are cleared.”