Apple records 1 billion active iPhone users

Apple reported that there are more than 1 billion active iPhones now. It is a major milestone for the company which has always focused on privacy and security over selling data.

iPhones have always been considered as the most secure phones. Compared to Android, the iPhone is seen as a more premium product which does not compromise on the privacy of users.

Billionth iPhone sold in 2016

Apple sold its billionth iPhone in 2016 after almost 9 years of being in the market. The first iPhone was launched in 2007 by then Apple CEO Steve Jobs. In January 2019, the company reported that it had 900 million active iPhone users.

In two years, Apple has been able to another 100 million users to its “active” iPhone users group. The company counts every iPhone which had used an Apple service in the past 90 days as an active user. The results are supposed to almost very accurate and the company has said that there are “more” than 1 billion active iPhone users.

Last year, BNN Bloomberg ran a story of a group of analysts predicting the sale of 1.9 billionth iPhone sometime in the end of 2020. However, Apple has not reported such a milestone. Its totally possible that milestone has already been reached but Apple could be waiting to announce the sale of the 2 billionth iPhone – a rounded off figure.

Apple recorded an all time high iPhone revenue in the last quarter of 2020. The company amassed nearly $65 billion in revenue from iPhone sales – setting a new record. The release of the iPhone 12 series helped boost the sales, as the new phone pack the latest 5G mobile network capabilities.

In 2021, Apple will reportedly release the next generation of iPhone with high-refresh rate displays. Most Android flagship phones already offer 90Hz or 120Hz displays.