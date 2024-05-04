Future of iPhone charging: USB-C or wireless?

Apple introduced the USB-C port on the iPhone in 2023 with the iPhone 15 series – a long-time coming transition. While Lightning was revolutionary when introduced in 2012, the cable/port universalization brought by USB-C could not be ignored. At the same time, there are rumors swirling on the internet stating that the future iPhone series would be completely portless and entirely rely on wireless charging.

The future is definitely wireless – considering that we have already moved to wireless for internet access, files sharing, and many more. While wireless charging is not a new concept, it has taken a while to standardize but is still far-off from replacing wired charging altogether. Some Android manufacturers offer fast wireless charging with speeds upto 60W+, something which the iPhone does not support even through wired charging.

Apple wireless chargers might offer new types of integration

Currently, the iPhones support a maximum of 15W wireless charging through Apple’s MagSafe charger. Apple is known for taking its time to release newer technologies but when it does, it usually does with a certain level of quality and perfection. Also, the iPhone maker is known for bundling multiple technologies and making it an ecosystem standout feature. If and when Apple decides to ditch the charging port on the iPhone, it is likely that the company will introduce something revolutionary.

Apple might develop new types of accessories which could support wireless charging, along with other HomeKit related features. It is likely that only the ‘Pro’ iPhone series would get fast wireless charging initially, followed by the standard iPhone models picking up the feature in 2-3 years. Considering the progress being made in wireless charging technologies, the portless iPhone might support wireless charging speeds of higher than 50W.

The future is wireless. However, it is unclear when Apple might launch a completely portless iPhone. It is rumored that the iPhone 16 will introduce minor design changes. If that is true, it is likely that the 2025 iPhone Pro series might support fast wireless charging speeds.