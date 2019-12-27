Will the next $699 iPhone come bundled with fast charger?

For years, tech journalists and customers alike complained about Apple not bundling the fast chargers in the box with the iPhones even though the devices supported fast charging. For comparison, Android manufacturers started bundling fast charging 2-3 years ago. However, Apple finally did start bundling 18W fast charger with the iPhone 11 Pro and the iPhone 11 Pro.



But Apple does not bundle the fast charger with the standard iPhone 11 which sells for $699 compared to the $999 price tag of the iPhone 11 Pro. The price difference between these devices is $300 and maybe it’s fair for Apple to include the fast charger with the $699 iPhone as it can reserve the fast charger for the premium models of the iPhone.



However, it will not be acceptable for long as in the Android world, smartphones as cheap as $200 now ship with 15W or 18W chargers in the box. If Apple wants to keep the love it gets from its customers and tech journalists alike in most cases, it has to ditch the slow 5W adapter and switch to bundling fast chargers in the box.



Battery life is one of the most important aspects of a phone as without any charge, you can do nothing on the phone. Apple has been working on improving the battery life of its phone for the past two years by increasing the size of the battery and removing unnecessary features like 3D Touch which are used by a very small percentage of people and they would happily sacrifice the feature for a battery that lasts longer.



For the next year, one of our important predictions is Apple bundling 18W fast charger with the iPhone 11R or the iPhone 12 (whatever the company ends up naming the next $699 phone). Till then hang onto those slow 5W chargers or shell out extra cash to get the fast chargers separately.

