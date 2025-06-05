iPhone Fold and iPhone 18 Pro May Have A20 Chips

The latest rumor said that Apple will use the A20 chip for the iPhone Fold and the iPhone 18 Pro.

Jeff Pu, Apple analyst, said that the iPhone 18 Fold, the iPhone 18 Pro Max, and the iPhone 18 Pro will have the A20 chip, which will have some design changes as the A18 and the upcoming A19 chip. Pu mentioned that it will follow the 2nm process with TSMC and will be similar to the 3nm process for the A18 Pro chip. The upcoming A19 Pro chip will use the third-gen 3nm process. It’s worth noting that the 2nm will offer more transistor space for improved performance. Reports said that the A20 chips will have a 15% boost in performance and 30% power efficiency compared to the previous generation.

Ming-Chi Kuo corroborated the rumor of the 2nm chip. In addition, TSMC might use the Wafer-Level Multi-Chip packaging technology as part of a new design.