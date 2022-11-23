iPhone Game Controller Backbone One Drops to Just $75

By Samantha Wiley
Need a physical gamepad for gaming on the go? The Backbone One Playstation iPhone Controller is a must-have. Today, you can buy it for just $75 from its original price of $100 on Amazon.

iPhone Game Controller
The Backbone One is a fine gaming accessory specimen that’s designed to let you play games. It has the lowest latency among iPhone controllers and supports pass-through charging. There’s also a 3.5mm headset jack so you can use wired headphones or earphones while playing. Console-quality buttons and analog sticks are great to press and provide excellent tactile feedback.

The iPhone gamepad works with any iPhone, and comes with an adapter for greater immersion. You can download the Backbone+ app for screen recording, casting, and recommending games to friends. After use, you can just de-attach and store it in your bag.

It’s not often that the Backbone One gets a discount, and today you can lock it in at 25% off. Buy it now!

