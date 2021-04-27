iPhone gestures arrive on macOS Big Sur

Apple has released a new feature called ‘Touch Alternatives’ to make it easier for users to navigate iPad and iPhone apps on a Mac.

Mac computers with the M1 chip are now able to run iPadOS and iOS apps natively. However, since these work primarily with a touch input navigating can be tedious and difficult.

Apple has included the feature in its latest update, adding touch functionality via gestures. Swiping, tapping and tilting on a trackpad or keyboard will simulate controller actions and thus make operating the app more natural.

macOS Big Sur users can enable the feature by tapping the app name at the top and choosing preferences, then Touch Alternatives. The Cupertino-based company also mentions how orientation can be switched anytime from landscape to portrait as needed.

macOS Big Sur 11.3 contains support for Xbox and Playstation game controllers, new Apple Music features and small additions. It’s available to download now.