iPhone market share expected to grow as smartphone sales decline

Counterpoint Research recently said that smartphone sales continue to decline while the iPhone goes in a different direction, market share-wise.

New research from the IDC claims that smartphone shipments on a global scale will fall to a 2013 low, with Counterpoint Research echoing the same sentiment. However, the silver lining to this is Apple’s continued share increase, up to 19.9% in contrast to Android phones falling by 6 percent.

IDC Mobility and Consumer Device Trackers group vice president Ryan Reith said that it ‘speaks volumes’ with Apple going the opposite direction. Reith mentioned ongoing ‘buy now, pay later’ programs and trade-in offers have helped the company take a strong stand.

IDC claims that Europe will have a 6.1% drop while the US market will have a 3.8% drop year on year. As for major smartphone announcements, Google will launch the Pixel 8 Pro in October while Apple will launch the iPhone 15 in September.