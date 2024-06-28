News

iPhone Mirroring added to 2nd developer beta of macOS Sequoia

By Samantha Wiley
iPhone Mirroring

Apple has added iPhone Mirroring support for the Mac with the macOS Sequoia second beta for developers. iPhone mirroring lets you navigate your iPhone from your Mac, provided that the two devices are signed in with the same Apple ID.

When a Mac and iPhone share the same Apple ID, you can use the iPhone Mirroring continuity feature to use your iPhone even if it is locked to tend to messages, notifications, open apps, and do other things.

iPhone Mirroring

The Mac trackpad, keyboard, or mouse can be used for the iPhone to deal with important documents and write long emails, and also gives a hassle-free way to open notifications without checking on the iPhone itself.

The iPhone Mirroring feature requires an iPhone that has the iOS 18 beta 2 update and the macOS Sequoia beta 2 on a Mac, which is exclusive to developers as of this moment. A public release is set to launch in July for the public to try out the iPhone mirroring feature.

Lost your password?