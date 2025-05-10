News

Apple to move iPhone production from China to India

By Abhay Ram
iPhone 16

Apple plans to move a large part of its iPhone production from China to India. The segment of production capacity to be moved is part of the iPhone maker’s approach to handling potential future Trump’s tariff on Chinese manufactured goods. The move is part of the company’s larger plan to double iPhone production capacity from South Asian countries by the end of 2026.

Advertisements

At present, 80% of the iPhones sold (which translates to around 60 million iPhones) in the United States are produced in China. While the Trump administration has removed the tariff from consumer electronic goods, including smartphones. Hence, Apple will not face any major financial hurdles in the near future.

iPhone 16

More expensive to produce electronics goods in India

Apple is reportedly in discussion with manufacturing giants such as Foxconn and Tata Group to enable increased electronics production from India. In March 2025, the iPhone maker shipped approximately $2 billion worth iPhones to the United States. The record production marked a milestone for both existing production players in India – Tata and Foxconn.

Advertisements

According to Reuters, the iPhone production shift from China to India will likely cost Apple an additional 5 – 8 percent, as it is more expensive to manufacture goods in India. China has optimized its electronics manufacturing and assembly over the course of four decades. It will take a lot of effort for countries like India to build large electronic manufacturing capacity, including government support and foreign direct investment (FD).

iPhone 17 Pro

The Indian government, spearheaded by the globally well-liked Prime Minister Narendra Modi continues to push the country towards building manufacturing and production facilities. The administration has set a target of 2047 to build a developed (‘Viksit’ as said in the local language) India.

“India will help, but it’s not moving the needle on China’s dependence for Apple. It will take years to make this move, as Apple is caught in the tariff storm,” said Dan Ives, analyst at Wedbush Securities.

Advertisements

Latest News
M4 iPad Pro
The M4 iPad Pro Wi-Fi 256GB is $100 Off
1 Min Read
iPhone 15
Refurbished iPhone 15 devices appear on UK online store
1 Min Read
Google
New ‘Simplify’ feature for iOS Google app to debut
1 Min Read
Apple TV
Apple TV+ Series ‘The Studio’ and ‘Trying’ get renewals
1 Min Read
iPad mini 7
The iPad mini 7 128GB Wi-Fi is $100 Off
1 Min Read
MLS Match
EA Sports and Apple partner up to offer free MLS match viewing
1 Min Read
Apple
Apple upgrades speed of transfer on ‘Move to iOS’ app
1 Min Read
PayPal
PayPal to introduce contactless payment in Germany
1 Min Read
Powerbeats Pro 2
The Powerbeats Pro 2 is $49 Off
1 Min Read
Apple Intelligence
China might have Apple Intelligence with iOS 18.6
1 Min Read
Apple
Apple introduces new Pride wallpaper, watch face, and Apple Watch band
1 Min Read
Foldable iPhone
Analyst highlights two advantages of upcoming foldable iPhone
1 Min Read
Lost your password?