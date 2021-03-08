Apple to shift 10% of iPhone 12 production to India

Apple is reportedly set to start manufacturing the iPhone 12 in India soon. Foxconn will assemble the iPhone 12 models in India which will be used for both local sales and overseas sales. The company will export units assembled in India to other countries – 10% of the production is moving to India from China.

Pegatron will also reportedly start assembly of the latest iPhone models in India sometime later in 2021. At present, the Foxconn plant in India produces the iPhone 11 and the iPhone XR – one and two year old devices. The addition of locally assembling the iPhone 12 in India will help Apple reduce the price of the models in India.

All the devices that are not assembled or manufactured in India, companies have to pay a heavy tax. As a result, Apple is looking forward to locally assembling many of its devices in the near future. India is the major market to grow in the current age and it is important for Apple to grow as well in the market.

According to Business Standard, a plant in India was initially being planned to be used for assembling the iPhone 12 mini but a final decision has not yet been taken. Pegatron’s plant will reportedly be up and running in India by the mid of this year. The production of iPhone 12 models in India could start in the next 4-5 months.

Apple CEO Tim Cook is “bullish” about growing in India, reports Indian Express. “This is particularly the case in some of the emerging markets where we’re proud of how we’ve done…If you take India for example, we doubled our business last quarter compared to a year ago but our absolute level of business there is still quite low relative to the size of the opportunity,” said Cook during a post-earnings call.