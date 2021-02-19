iPhone production to resume at Wistron’s plant in India

Apple contact manufacturer Wistron is reportedly set to resume production of iPhones at its plant in Karnataka. The site was shut down in December last year after workers turned violent over non-payment of salaries.

The vice president (VP) of Wistron’s operations in India was sacked after the incident last year. Both Apple and Wistron reported that a proper investigation will be done. Since then, helpline centres have been setup at the manufacturing plant to solve workers’ queries on-time.

Wistron iPhone assembly plant in Kolar

It has been reported that a team led by Wistron’s managing director Sudipto Gupta, met Karnataka minister Jagadish Shettar to discuss the issues. According to Mint, Shettar “regretted” the violence that took place last year.

Since December 12, Wistron’s production plant in the Kolar district of Karnataka has been shut. If the operations resume this month, it would mean the plant would have been shut for two months.

“All employees have been promptly and fully-paid, and we implemented new hiring and payroll systems to ensure everyone is paid correctly and provided the correct documentation going forward,” said Wistron Smart Devices CEO David Shen. He had announced the news of operations resuming at Kolar plant on February 9.

“We are looking forward to restarting our operations and welcoming back team members and we thank them for their patience and support as we worked through corrective actions,” said Wistron.

Based on the information received by Mint, Wistron’s Kolar plant will resume sometime within a week. The manufacturing company has reportedly placed new hiring and payroll system in place to make sure previous mistakes are not repeated.

Apple launched its official online store in India last year. The launch helped the company increase the sales of its products by offering discounts to students, direct support, and freebies like AirPods with the iPhone 11.