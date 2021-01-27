iPhone sales increase by 100% in India

Apple sold a record number of iPhones in India in the fourth quarter of 2020. The company shipped 1.5 million units of iPhone in the same quarter – an 100% increase year-over-year, reports research firms CyberMedia and Counterpoint. India is turning out to be a major growth area for the iPhone maker.

In 2020, Apple launched its official online store in India. As part of the launch, the company offered AirPods for free with the purchase of the iPhone 11 during the Diwali festival season. The iPhone 11 continues to be the most popular smartphone across the globe and in India as well.

Tweaked pricing

The prices of iPhone models have also been tweaked to better match the market pricing. It was made possible by setting up iPhone assembly plants in India to reduce or avoid the import duty Apple has to pay to the government of India. At present, only the iPhone XR, the iPhone SE, and the iPhone 11 are being assembled in India. The top-tier models such as the iPhone 11 Pro and the iPhone 12 Pro series continue to imported to India.

iPhone 11

The improved pricing of the iPhone models has resulted in Apple grabbing a 4% share of the Indian market in the fourth quarter of 2020. During the entire year of 2020, the company reportedly shipped more than 3.2 million units of various iPhone models. As a result, the company saw a 60% year-over-year growth in 2020.

The average price of smartphone sold in India continue to be between $100 and $200. However, there is a growing interest for Apple products as the price is being adjusted to match the local pricing of the country. Local assembly of iPhones and more local operations in India continues to make the iPhone more affordable and improve sales.