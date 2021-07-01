iPhone sales increase by 16% in China during festival season

Apple is seeing a growth in the sale of its smartphones in China, according to research firm Counterpoint. The sales of the iPhone reportedly increased by 16 percent during the festival shopping season in the country. As a result, the iPhone maker was able to capture 14 percent of the smartphone market in China during the first three weeks of June.

The iPhone 12 sales have soared across the globe, however, it has not sold particularly well in China. The previous generation iPhones such as the iPhone X created sales records in the country. The growth of the 5G network in China could however help increase the sales of iPhone 12 in the country, as more and more people start using the new wireless technology.

One percent growth year-over-year

The smartphone market reportedly grew by 7% in China compared to last year. The titans Huawei and Honor dropped from the top two to fifth and sixth positions respectively. The top spot was taken by Vivo in the first three weeks of June 2021 with a market share of 23 percent, followed by Oppo with 21 percent of the market share, and the third spot was taken by Xiaomi with 20 percent of the market share.

According to Counterpoint, the smartphone market grew in China and there was a major top spot shifting in the market, however, Apple only grew by one percent. Last year, the iPhone maker had 13 percent of the market share and in June 2021, it was reported to have 14 percent of the market share.

Apple is expected to unveil the next generation flagship iPhones in September this year. The new models are expected to pack larger batteries, new display technology, slightly refreshed camera modules, and faster chips. The most exciting addition will be the expected 120Hz high refresh rate displays.