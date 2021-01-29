iPhone XR and iPhone 11 skyrocket sales in India

Apple has seen huge success in India thanks to the old generation iPhone models. The company released the iPhone 12 series last year but the high prices made people turn to older generation models. The iPhone XR, the iPhone 11, and the second generation iPhone SE are assembled in India which helps keep the price same as other markets across the globe. On the other hand, the latest iPhone 12 series is not assembled in India which means the Indian government levies import duty which skyrockets the retail price of the phones in India.

The iPhone 11 was named the world’s most popular smartphone sometime last year due to its slightly affordable price compared to the “Pro” models. Especially since the release of the newer iPhone 12 models, the price of iPhone 11 has been reduced by $100 (USD) which makes the phone even more appealing to a wide group of people. The iPhone 11 is powered by Apple’s A13 Bionic chip released in 2019 which beats Qualcomm’s 2021 Snapdragon 888 in some benchmarks.

Older generation iPhones are more affordable

iPhone XR

The iPhone XR is an even more affordable phone compared to the iPhone 11. The differences between the iPhone 11 and the iPhone XR are minor from the outside but slightly noticeable on the inside. The iPhone XR packs 3GB of RAM whereas the iPhone 11 packs 4GB of RAM which makes the iPhone 11 a long lasting phone compared to the iPhone XR. The iPhone 11 also packs a slightly longer lasting battery compared to the iPhone XR.

The iPhone 11 packs a 12 megapixel camera on the front whereas the iPhone XR has a lower quality 7 megapixel camera. On the back, the iPhone XR has only one main camera whereas the iPhone 11 has an additional wide-angle camera. The iPhone XR costs $100 less than the iPhone 11.