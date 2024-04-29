News

iPhone SE 4 to use low-cost OLED displays

By Abhay Ram
The fourth generation iPhone SE will reportedly be equipped with an OLED display, according to a report by ZDNet. The phone will reportedly launch in 2025 with a refreshed all-screen design. The current iPhone SE 3 uses a design which was initially released with the iPhone 6 in 2014.

According to information obtained by GSMArena, the iPhone SE 4’s OLED panel will be manufactured by Beijing Oriental Electronic (BOE), one of the world’s largest manufacturers of displays. Samsung is the market leader for OLED panels, however Apple is reportedly approaching BOE for per unit lower priced panels.

The budget iPhone to get low-cost BOE made displays

The report adds that Samsung was quoting $30 (USD) per panel, whereas Apple was ready to offer $25 (USD) per panel. As a result, the iPhone maker is looking for alternative display makers which includes BOE. Additionally, it has been reported that BOE and Tianma are the likely contenders for the iPhone SE 4 display manufacturing, with BOE likely winning the bid.

Samsung is known for manufacturing high-quality displays which are expensive. As a result, budget smartphone manufacturers opt for displays manufactured by Samsung’s competitors. According to the reports, Samsung was not keen on the iPhone SE 4 display manufacturing deal due to low margins. The iPhone maker quoted an even lower price during discussions which led to Samsung halting the negotiations.

The iPhone SE 4 is likely to adopt the iPhone X design with a notch at the top. The current flagship iPhones have a pill-shaped notch which is smaller than the iPhone X notch design-language. Apple has always used a recycled design for the iPhone SE, as it is a budget segment smartphone. The company is known for using old design for budget devices – same is the case with iPads and Apple Watch.

The iPhone SE 4 is rumored to launch in 2025.

