Should you buy the iPhone SE? [June 2021]

Apple released the second generation iPhone SE last year. It is a completely different phone compared to the first generation of the iPhone SE which featured a 4” screen and an all flat design with chamfered edges. The second generation iPhone Se on the other hand features a larger 4.7” screen with a completely different design language with curved edges.

The design of the second generation iPhone SE is derived from the iPhone 6 whereas the design of the first generation iPhone SE was derived from the iPhone 5. The iPhone SE (second generation) continues to sell for $399 (USD) – the cheapest iPhone in the market. It is powered by Apple’s A13 Bionic chip – one of the most recent chips which is very powerful. The A13 Bionic chip powers the iPhone 11 as well and it powered the iPhone 11 Pro and the iPhone 11 Pro Max.

Excellent cameras, below average battery life

The iPhone SE features a 12 megapixel single camera on the back and a 7 megapixel camera on the front for selfies. Both the cameras click excellent pictures and shoot amazing video – iPhones are the best phones for video recording. While the front camera may not be the best in terms of resolution in the current flagship market, the iPhone SE is a $399 phone and for the price, it clicks excellent pictures. The video output of the iPhone SE’s camera is fantastic, as it supports optical image stabilization (OIS).

Should you buy the iPhone SE in 2021?

On the front, the iPhone SE features a 4.7” screen which is not full HD but the colours are accurate as it supports P3 wide colour gamut. Below the screen, it has the TouchID sensor which also doubles as the home button. The bezels around the screen are very big compared to today’s smartphones in the industry. Inside the iPhone SE is a very tiny battery which can get users through the day with light usage.

The iPhone SE is a very good phone for the price of $399 (USD). However, the lacklustre battery life and small screen can be big negatives for some people.