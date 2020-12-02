iPhone SE for $199 – Straight Talk Cyber Monday Deal

Cyber Monday is one of the best times to buy electronics such as phones, laptops, tablets, and a lot more. Apple fans also get to buy a lot of the products at steep discounted prices. The highlight of the sale was the iPhone SE (2020) which was retailing for $199 – down from $349 – by Straight Talk on Walmart.

Well, the Straight Talk iPhone SE is not actually unlocked but if you are already a customer of the wireless network provider, the deal is a no brainer. Also, at this moment, phones are used mostly for texting over WiFi, content intake, web browsing, and a lot of other things. So if you are such a person that does not make many calls or SMSes, getting the Straight Talk iPhone SE would be a sensical move.

Top notch performance & long living

It is important to note that the iPhone SE (2020) packs a lot of performance for the price. You should be considering this phone only if you are looking for a budget phone. However, if you do not have a tight budget, you could stop reading this article and look at the other top-tier iPhones.

The iPhone SE (2020) is powered by Apple’s A13 Bionic chip which is also used in the iPhone 11 (and was used in the iPhone 11 Pro which has been discontinued since). So the chip is by no means old and it will easily fly through tasks for years (four to five). Of course, iPhones also have the advantage of receiving software updates for years – the iPhone SE (2020) could be supported till iOS 18.

Smartphone photography is an important part of most people’s lives these days. The iPhone SE does not disappoint in terms of picture quality or even video quality. To add even more, the iPhone SE’s video quality could be better than most flagship Android smartphones that cost around $800. The iPhone has always been a king at video recording and the iPhone SE is no exception.