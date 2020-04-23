Apple to release iPhone SE Plus, reports Prosser

Since 2014, Apple has always released multiple iPhones of different sizes every year. The company started the year for the iPhone with the release of budget $399 iPhone SE. The phone is basically the iPhone 8 with the processor of the iPhone 11 – the A13 Bionic chip. Also, the phone has 3GB of RAM which is more than enough to make everything buttery smooth, given that the display is a 720p panel which does not require much processing.



However, some people on the internet – twitteratis mainly – suggest that Apple is also planning to release a Plus version of the iPhone SE. For years, Apple released a regular iPhone along with a Plus version where the regular version had a 4.7” screen and the Plus version had a 5.5” 1080p panel.



iPhone 8 Plus resurrected?

As the iPhone SE is a resurrected iPhone 8 with some new things, leaksters like Jon Prosser report that Apple will release a iPhone SE Plus next year. Prosser with a lot of certainty suggests a March 2021 release, a year after the release of the 2020 iPhone SE. However, if the history of Apple is taken into account and also its ideology, it does not appear logical for Apple to release a larger iPhone SE.



Apple already sells a lot of phones – like a lot. The catalogue of the iPhone’s lineup has never been larger. The company currently has in store the iPhone XR, the iPhone 11, the iPhone 11 Pro, the iPhone 11 Pro Max, and now the iPhone SE. Also, it has been reported that this year, the company will release four versions of the iPhone 12 – a new 5.4” iPhone with no bezels will reportedly be added to the lineup.



If Apple is to add a lot of large screen iPhones (and also some small screen), there appears to be no reason for the company to release a larger version of the iPhone SE. The company usually sells the larger screen iPhone for an additional $100 which in theory would make the iPhone SE Plus a $499 phone which is very close to the iPhone XR territory.

