iPhone SE2: Everything you need to know

The iPhone SE is one of the most popular device’s Apple has created in the budget segment of the market. Launched in 2016 at a price of $399 with further price cuts made it the phone that a lot of people would buy. By a lot I mean “a lot”, especially in countries like India where most people do not prefer to spend more than $400 on a phone.



The other reason that made sure that the iPhone SE did well at the market was the fact that it was a small compact phone. It appealed to the people would liked phones that could be used with one hand and would easily fit in their pants pocket. It was by no means a phone with compromises as it used the same chip from the flagship at the time: the A9 chip from the iPhone 6S.



The iPhone SE also used a 12 megapixel camera on the back which was purely fantastic at the time. However, the front camera was not upto the mark as it used the same 1.2 megapixel camera from the iPhone 5S. Nonetheless, shutterbugs liked the phone though with mixed feelings.



Apple is reportedly working on bringing the second generation of the iPhone SE to the market very soon. Reports from trusted analysts like Ming Chi-Kuo of KGI Securities suggests that the company will release the iPhone SE 2 by as soon as March of 2020. For comparison, the original iPhone SE was released in March of 2016.



If the information is true then we can expect a new iPhone SE on the fourth anniversary of the same. The new phone will reportedly use the body of the iPhone 8 but will use the internals of the iPhone 11 i.e the A13 Bionic chip and will very likely use the same camera sensor as that of the iPhone 11.

