iPhone SE 2 could launch on 31 March

PhoneArena reports that it expects Apple to launch its new iPhone 9 also popularly known on the internet as the iPhone SE 2 on 31st of March 2020. The new blog suggests the date for release of the second generation of iPhone SE because the first generation iPhone SE launched on the same date as well.



The upcoming iPhone 9 could have the same internals as that of the iPhone 11 if we take cues from the original iPhone SE. Going by that we expect the phone to use Apple’s latest A13 Bionic chip. However, iGeeksBlog has reported that the iPhone SE 2 will cost $349 and that makes us wonder whether iPhone SE 2/ iPhone 9 will use an older processor to keep the cost so low.



The iPhone SE 2 will very likely have just one camera on the back – it could be the main wide sensor from the iPhone 11. On the front, we expect Apple to use a 7 megapixel camera from the iPhone XR. Of course, the iPhone SE 2 will not use FaceID for authenticating payments and authorizing other services & apps. It will very likely use TouchID from the iPhone 8 as a biometric password.



The iPhone SE 2/iPhone 9 can drop any minute now if we take into picture PhoneArena’s logic. However, a BestBuy employee tweeted a picture of an alleged case for the upcoming iPhone SE 2 and also added that the case is not to be publicly revealed until 5th of April.



If Apple does not release the iPhone SE 2 on the 31st of March 2020, the next most plausible date for release of the device will be 5th of April. The iPhone SE 2 is expected to cost $349, according to iGeeksBlog while some have suggested that the price of the phone will be same as the original iPhone SE – $399.

