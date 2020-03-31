iPhone SE 2 to cost $349, suggests iGeeksBlog

The rumours about Apple releasing a second generation iPhone SE have been swirling on the internet for the past two years now. However, it looks like the release of the phone is not much far off now, as multiple blogs appear very certain about the release.



iGeeksBlog on Twitter revealed that the price of the iPhone SE 2 will be $349, however does add “tentative pricing” to the tweet. If Apple does successfully pull off such a stint, the phone will be very popular as $349 is a sweet spot for a lot of people.



The original iPhone SE cost $399 at launch which made it extremely popular but at the flagship iPhone cost only $649. However, right now, the flagship iPhones cost $999 and more, so if Apple does make a solid $349 phone, it could gobble up a big piece of the market share from Chinese smartphone makers like Xiaomi and at the same time also from companies like Motorola, Samsung.



iGeeksBlog in its thread on Twitter suggests that the iPhone SE 2/iPhone 9 will use Apple’s A13 Bionic chip. However, we think that may not be the case as the iPhone XR which costs $599 uses the A12 Bionic chip, so if Apple does price the iPhone SE 2 at $349, it will very likely use the A12 Bionic chip rather than the A13 Bionic chip which powers the expensive phones.



The iPhone SE 2 is expected to pack 3GB of RAM which should be good enough for iOS devices as they are good at handling memory. Apple has great tricks up its sleeves to manage memory efficiently as it makes both the hardware and the software (and now services).



The iPhone SE 2 is expected to release any minute now. Some also think that it could release on the 5th of April.