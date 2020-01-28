Apple to increase supply of iPhone by 10%, reports Nikkei

Apple released the iPhone 11, the iPhone 11 Pro and the iPhone 11 Pro Max in September of 2019. The current generation of the iPhone has to be one of the most popular lineup as some of the models cost less and some models are much better than their previous generations.



The Nikkei newspaper reports that Apple has asked its suppliers to make 80 million iPhones in the first half of 2020. It has also been reported that it would mean that Apple is basically increasing the supply of the iPhone by 10% compared to last year.



Bloomberg reports that it has obtained information which suggests that, Apple has asked for 65 million units of the flagship iPhone 11 models and the remaining 15 million will be the upcoming low cost iPhone. The rumour mill has been suggesting that Apple is about to release a low cost iPhone SE/iPhone 9 very soon (probably in March).



If the reports obtained by Nikkei and the information obtained by Bloomberg is true, it would mean that Apple is expecting a good year in terms of sales and also that its gearing up for the launch of a low cost iPhone. Bloomberg News also reported last week that the production of the low cost iPhone is to begin by next month.



The upcoming low cost iPhone will reportedly be assembled by Hon Hai Precision Industry, Pegatron Corp. and Wistron Corp. – all three working together to assemble the next potential iPhone SE or the iPhone 9.



Bloomberg also reported last year that Apple is hoping to improve the growth of the iPhone in 2020 and that it expects to ship more than 200 million units for the year. In the past few years, the growth of the iPhones sales had halted as people were upgrading their phones less and less.